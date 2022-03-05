A warmer and wetter weekend ahead for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5TH: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Waking up to a cloudy Saturday with wispy clouds engulfing the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover thickens later in the middle of the day. A few passing showers are possible in some areas of the region. These showers will likely range from a wintry mix to rain as highs reach near the mid 40’s this afternoon. Tonight, cloud cover decreases slightly. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight, with southeasterly winds blowing between 5 and 15 MPH. Lows near the upper 30’s.

Sunday morning, winds shift southwesterly at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts over 35 MPH as a warm front lifts into the Twin Tiers. The warm front also brings a chance of isolated rain showers, ranging from moderate to heavy in the mountainous areas, especially in the Northern Tier. The highest mountains could get up to an inch of rainfall while the valleys only get near a half an inch. Residents should be cautious of falling trees and power lines as damaging winds may likely occur. Highs reach near the upper 60’s after the warm front moves out and the chances of rain taper off. Sunday night, mostly clear at first, but cloud cover increases later overnight. Lows near the upper 30’s.

Monday, a chance of rain and a wintry mix as a low pressure system moves in from the Midwest region. The wintry mix is more likely up north while the chances of rain stay down south, with isolated showers likely in the higher elevations of the Northern Tier. The highest rainfall amounts could be near 1.00″. The exact location and amount of rainfall is still uncertain, but will all depend on the strength and location of the low pressure system prior to its arrival in the Twin Tiers. Rain tapers off in the afternoon and highs reach near 50. Monday night, a chance of snow showers as lows drop near the upper 20’s. Drier weather returns midweek, followed by another chance of showers by the end of the workweek. Highs remain in the 40’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, A FEW PASSING SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY AFTERWARDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND A WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

