AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4TH: 20°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Tiers until mid-afternoon. Drier weather returns overnight. More details below:

TODAY:

With a winter weather advisory in effect, additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches are possible. This is mainly for northern parts of the Southern Tier. Areas south of the Finger Lakes could see a mix of freezing rain and sleet due to warmer air aloft. Ice accumulations in those areas could reach up to a tenth of an inch. Showers move out quickly this afternoon as wind speeds across the region kick up to 15 mph. The snow this morning could likely melt mid-afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Skies remain cloudy overnight, but conditions are less active and less breezy. A quiet night overall. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region. The cold front could be strong enough to produce a drizzle or a flurry depending on elevation. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, drying out as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Starting off the workweek with broken clouds and a few peeks of sunshine on Monday afternoon. A chance of showers Monday night as a stronger cold front moves through the region. Widespread rain and snow showers are expected until Tuesday night. Staying dry for the rest of the week, but also cloudy and breezy. High temperatures range from the mid 30’s to the mid 40’s all week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH A STRAY SHOWER, BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

