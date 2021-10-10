Above-average temperatures and partly cloudy skies to begin the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 38°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:34 PM

Saturday was another above-average fall day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures nearing 70.

Sunday evening into Monday will stay mostly cloudy. Overnight winds will be from the southeast between 0-10 MPH. The low temperature will be in the mid 50’s. Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures above average in the mid-70’s. There will be mostly cloudy skies around daybreak, but the cloud cover will break in the afternoon. This is due to the moisture forming the clouds being cut off.

This week temperatures will remain significantly above average in both high and low temperatures. The high temperatures next week will be in the low 70’s and the low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s. The average high for this time of year is in the low 60’s and a low temperature is typically in the high 30’s. Cloud cover will stick around but we will remain mostly dry. Partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower late Tuesday. Wednesday into next weekend will be partly sunny.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

