Above-average temperatures Sunday with light scattered showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Saturday was a slightly above average fall day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-’60s.

Saturday evening into Sunday will stay mostly cloudy. Overnight the winds will shift from South to East. The low temperature will be in the mid 50’s with an isolated light scattered shower possible. The better chance for light scattered showers is early Sunday morning to mid-afternoon. Mostly will stay dry with cloudy skies on Sunday. The high on Sunday will be near 70.

Early next workweek will remain the same pattern. Temperatures will remain significantly above average in both high and low temperatures. The high temperatures next week will be in the low 70’s and the low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s. The average high for this time of year is in the low 60’s and a low temperature is typically in the high 30’s. Cloud cover will stick around but we will remain mostly dry. Cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower late Tuesday. Wednesday into next weekend will be partly sunny.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

