Active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 19°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Breezy northwest wind allowing for lake-effect showers to flurries Wednesday evening and overnight. Cold with lows near 20 degrees.

Filtered sunshine returns Thursday ahead of our next weak wave. Staying dry through the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Fast moving wave brings a chance for snowfall overnight. Accumulations of a trace-2″ possible. Lows near 30 degrees.

Dry most of Friday, but watching a storm system moving in by the overnight. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking at the potential for a cold rain mixing with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Christmas Eve. night, turning to rain showers on Christmas Day as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs Christmas day into the mid to upper 40s. Potential to see a second wave of moisture move through overnight with a rain/wintry mix into Sunday morning. Saturday night’s lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance for lingering lake-effect showers continues Sunday afternoon with a breezy northwest wind. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Keeping an eye on the weekend over the next few days as models begin to get a better handle on timing and temperatures.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

​​FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM WINTRY MIX/RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX/RAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

