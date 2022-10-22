AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 37°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry with above-average temperatures this weekend as high pressure takes control of the Twin Tiers. Potential for showers next week. More details below:

TODAY:

Lots of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures could likely reach at least 10 degrees above the average high. Staying dry as high pressure takes control of the region.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear as high pressure remains in control of the Twin Tiers. Active weather builds up in the east, which leads to a slight buildup in cloud cover in the eastern parts of the region. Lows in the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover increases as a low pressure system strengthens from the east. Highs reach the upper 60’s. Overnight, a stray shower may be possible, especially in Tioga County, NY, as the low strengthens even more. Staying dry otherwise. Lows in the low 40’s.

NEXT WEEK:

The warming trend continues during the start of the new workweek as more sunshine returns on Monday. Temperatures peak in the low 70’s. A cooling trend starts on Wednesday ahead of another disturbance moving in from the west. This is in the form of a low pressure system associated with a cold front. Cloud cover builds up Wednesday afternoon, followed by a chance of showers overnight as the low moves across the region. Showers continue Thursday. Drying out Friday with highs only reaching the low 60’s as the cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, WARMING TREND CONTINUES

HIGH: 69 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WARM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

