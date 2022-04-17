AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 17TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 17TH: 34°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Happy Easter!

Waking up to a chilly Sunday with stray lake-effect snow showers in portions of the Twin Tiers. Showers move out this afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay below average throughout the day as northwesterly winds continue blowing in cold air. Wind speeds could reach up to 13 MPH. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, skies clear out and conditions remain chilly and dry as high pressure builds into the region. Lows near the mid 20’s.

Monday starts off dry until late morning when cloud cover builds up ahead of our next active weather pattern. Warmer in the afternoon with highs reaching the low 50’s. A nor’easter may likely bring significant snowfall to parts of New York State Monday night and Tuesday morning, but uncertainty remains for the Twin Tiers. Depending on the track and intensity of the storm, the Twin Tiers could see snowfall amounts up to 6″ in higher terrain while the lower valleys only get as low as 0.5″. Of course, this is all subject to change as the event gets closer.

Snow showers shift to a mix of rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon as highs reach near the mid 40’s. Drier weather returns Tuesday night with clear skies and lows near the low 30’s. Dry conditions and near-average temperatures continue for the middle of the week. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs near the upper 50’s. Another round of rain showers returns Thursday, followed by mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs reach the 60’s for the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: EARLY STRAY SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter