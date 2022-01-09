Chance for ice early Sunday morning, rain in the afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9TH: 17°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Waking up to a wintry mix Sunday morning consisting of mainly sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible. Ice will accumulate on trees and power lines and create slick spots on roads and other traveling surfaces. Sleet and freezing rain will last until mid morning and transition to rain as a warm front crosses the Twin Tiers. Rainfall may be brief due to strong wind gusts at over 25 MPH. Highs in the low 40’s. Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of spotty snow showers as a cold front sweeps across the region. Snowfall will likely result in slick and snow covered roads tonight. Lows in the mid 10’s.

Monday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds stay at 10 to 20 MPH throughout the day, which will likely cause a higher chance of frost bite to exposed skin. Highs in the mid 20’s. Monday night, a chance for snow showers in the Southern Tier as another cold front moves through the region. Temperatures may drop as low as 4 degrees.

Tuesday begins with broken cloud cover and mainly frigid conditions. Highs will only reach the mid 10’s. Wednesday is warmer as a warm front moves near the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover also increases in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30’s. Chances for rain and snow return Thursday, followed by mostly cloudy skies on Friday and a chance of snow next weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 30’s during the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: WINTRY MIX THEN RAIN. BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 17

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 17 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

