Chance for light showers Friday, mild into the New Year

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30th: 17°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Spotty light showers Thursday evening, then patchy drizzle around through the overnight. Cloudy conditions continue along with areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Another weak disturbance moves through Friday. Chance for light showers through the morning and early afternoon, then a small break through late day. May even see a few breaks in cloud cover heading into the evening. A mild day in store for us with highs reaching near 50 degrees, well above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows nearing 40 degrees.

Next storm system impacting the region this weekend. Chance for scattered showers returns late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Periods of rain expected for the day with the heaviest and steady rain falling during the evening and overnight. Rainfall totals for the day around 0.50″ or less, which won’t cause a concern for flooding. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Overnight near 40 degrees.

Showers likely Sunday with rain mixing with then turning to snow as colder air works into the region with a breezy northwest wind. At this early vantage point, snowfall totals look to stay light. Highest amounts of snow staying west of our area as we will be dealing with lake-effect. Highs early in the day near 40 degrees, then dropping into the teens to near 20 degrees for overnight lows. Chance for lake-effect showers lingers Monday. Cold and windy Monday with highs nearing 30 degrees. Slightly warmer into midweek with mainly dry conditions.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

