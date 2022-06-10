AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10TH: 51°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Fair-weather clouds sticking around Friday evening, then high-level clouds filtering overhead through the overnight. Staying dry through the night. Lows near 50 degrees.

Upper-level low with a few weak waves moving through this weekend giving us an on-and-off again chance for rainfall, but it won’t be a washout. Spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder around for us Saturday afternoon into the evening, coming to an end around sunset or shortly after. Highs into the low to mid 70s, near average for this time of the year. Partly cloudy overnight and lows into the mid to upper 50s.

Better chances for rainfall returns Sunday. Again, the whole day won’t be a washout. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and feeling muggy. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Stray rainfall possible for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Turning mainly dry by early Monday, but a slight chance for rainfall continues into midweek. Otherwise, warming up next week with highs close to 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MORNING SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MID/HIGHS CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

