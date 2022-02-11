Chance for showers into the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:35 PM

A frontal system moving into the region brings a chance for scattered rain showers Friday evening and early overnight. Precipitation staying mainly as a light rain with temperatures above freezing, but a few wet snowflakes may also mix in for our colder locations. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Another round of showers Saturday morning as a cold front moves through early in the day. Highs ahead of the cold front into the mid to upper 30s. A breezy northwest wind behind the cold front ushers in colder temperatures through the afternoon. Winds also in favor of lingering stray lake-effect showers. Drying out for the overnight. Snowfall for the day staying light with mainly just trace amounts. Lows near 10 degrees.

Models hinting at a coastal low moving to our east Sunday, which may just skim our area. For now, keeping a slight chance for showers as we also have a chance for stray lake-effect showers. Otherwise, main concern will be the cold temperatures. Highs near 20 degrees. Lows near zero degrees and wind chill values well below zero into Monday morning. Stray lake-effect possible Monday, but most of the area staying dry. Highs again near 20 degrees. Warming up into midweek with highs near 40 degrees by Wednesday and near 50 degrees by Thursday. Increasing clouds into midweek with another frontal system arriving by Thursday. Chance for showers returns into the end of the workweek, coming along with another drop in temperatures.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 20 LOW: 0

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE
HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 39 LOW: 14

