AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 20TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 20TH: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:20 PM

Waking up to a wet and cloudy first day of Spring. Temperatures stay near average this afternoon with highs in the mid 40’s as winds blow in arctic air from the northwest. Wind speeds could reach 10 to 15 MPH across the Twin Tiers. A chance of rain showers is likely in the lower valleys due to a weak mid-level disturbance hovering near the region. Snow may mix in the higher elevations as temperatures cool this evening. Tonight, conditions dry out and cloud cover decreases as the mid-level disturbance moves out of the area. Lows near the low 30’s.

A much drier and warmer start this workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs near the upper 50’s on Monday. High pressure builds up shortly Monday afternoon, but is soon followed by a cold front lifting moisture in the air overnight. A chance for lake-effect showers stays south of the Twin Tiers while temperatures drop significantly due to the cold front. Lows near the low 30’s.

Cloud cover builds up Tuesday, followed by a chance of rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Chances for showers linger into Thursday, but mostly clear out overnight. Drier conditions return for the next weekend. High temperatures throughout the week range from the upper 40’s to the upper 50’s.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS, CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CHANCE LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

