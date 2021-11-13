Chances for rain and snow in the Twin Tiers this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13TH 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 31°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Saturday morning with stray rain showers as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Highs early in the day, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy and relatively drier conditions mid-afternoon as the cold moves out of the region. Winds shift westerly and may gust up to 20 MPH, so chances of lake-effect snow and rain cannot be ruled out. Tonight, lake-effect cloud cover increases and chances of snow flurries are possible. Lows drop to the low 30s.

Sunday, a cloudy and dry morning with temperatures in the 30s. Another wave of lake-effect snow showers is possible late Sunday afternoon as a developing low pressure system in the Midwest makes its way into Central New York. Highest snowfall totals up to 1.2″ likely in areas with higher elevations, mainly western portions of the Twin Tiers. Highs Sunday reaching the low 40s. Sunday night, clearing skies with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Monday, chances for rain and snow continue, but clearing skies are expected in the overnight hours as low pressure moves out towards the Northeast. Drier conditions midweek with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return Thursday. Highs reach the mid 40s to mid 50s at the end of the workweek.

​​SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY, PM FLURRIES

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

