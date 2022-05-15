AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Waking up to a humid Sunday with temperatures generally in the 50’s and 60’s across the Twin Tiers. A chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is imminent this afternoon. Severe weather threats including damaging winds and hail are also possible. Highs today will reach near 80 degrees mid-afternoon, which is when the thunderstorm chances will be at their highest. Overnight, conditions calm down with partly cloudy skies and a chance of patchy fog. Lows drop near the mid 50’s.

Chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms continue for Monday. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Thunderstorms at this time are heavier due to a cold front that will cross the Twin Tiers alongside the scattered showers. Damaging winds and hail are likely, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Rainfall amounts could generally range from 0.1″ to 0.8″, with the higher amounts in Bradford County. Overnight, mostly clear and drying out. Lows drop near the upper 40’s.

Despite a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, a drying and cooling trend lasts throughout the middle of the week. Highs drop down to the 60’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A warming trend and rising humidity return by the end of the workweek. Highs kick back up to the mid 80’s by Friday. Cloud cover increases and a slight chance of shower is possible for Saturday.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SHOWERS AND HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PASSING CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRIER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter