Chilly start to Sunday, dry and warmer weather ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 30TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 30TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:19 PM

Waking up to a chilly yet dry Sunday morning. Mainly clear skies with wind chill values as low as 24 below zero until around 10 AM. The lowest wind chills are active in the higher elevations. Cloud cover builds up in the afternoon hours as a low pressure system develops over the Great Lakes. This system will stir up lake-effect clouds and snow in western New York State. Westerly winds support increasing cloud cover over the Twin Tiers. Highs near the low 20’s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy and frigid. Winds remain calm and there is a low chance for below zero feels-like temperatures. Lows near the mid single digits.

Monday, dry weather continues as high pressure builds over the region. The area of high pressure will block out many active weather patterns, leaving a mostly sunny Monday afternoon. Highs reach the low 30’s. Monday night remains mostly clear and warmer than Sunday. Lows near the low 10’s.

By Tuesday, cloud cover increases again, which leads to a chance for rain showers starting Wednesday. The rain showers first hit western New York and then the Southern Tier by Wednesday night. Rain transitions to snow showers Thursday morning as cold front associated with the showers moves across the Twin Tiers. Snow showers hold out for Friday and dry weather returns for the next weekend. Highs reach the low 40’s midweek and drop to the mid 20’s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day and stay warm!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 5

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 20 LOW: 1

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter