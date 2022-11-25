AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 27°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A few spotty lake effect showers this evening. Conditions clear out later tonight. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover decreases as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Temperatures drop as low as 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine during the day as high pressure remains in control of the region. The system of high pressure is strong, so conditions will be breezy as well. Wind gusts up to 20 MPH are possible. Highs in the mid 50’s. Staying dry overnight, but cloud cover builds up slowly. Lows in the low 30’s.

AFTER SATURDAY:

High pressure moves out quickly Sunday morning, leaving room for a strong low pressure system. This system brings widespread rain showers for much of the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible in the evening due to warmer conditions. Showers linger into Monday morning, but move out in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Another round of showers returns for Wednesday and parts of Thursday. Dry and mostly cloudy on Friday. Temperatures stay above average for the next few days and return to near average by the end of next week.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: WIDESPREAD SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter