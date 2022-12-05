AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 25°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A mix of sun and clouds this evening. Cloud cover increases throughout the overnight hours. Unsettled weather returns tomorrow. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover increases as high pressure moves out of the Twin Tiers. Wind speeds remain calm. Staying mainly dry. Lows in the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of showers for Tuesday as a large low pressure system lingers near the region. Chances of a wintry mix are possible in the morning hours. Rain moves in during the afternoon as temperatures reach near the upper 40’s. A warming trend is underway as winds shift from the south and bring in warmer air. Overnight, showers continue, mainly scattered and spotty. Lows in the low 40’s.

LATER THIS WEEK AND WEEKEND:

Rainfall continues into Wednesday. Temperatures peak in the low 50’s Wednesday afternoon. A change of scenery Thursday as a cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Near-average temperatures and dry conditions return for the day. A chance of snow and rain returns on Friday. Drying out again for the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: RAINFALL CONTINUES

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, DRY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: SNOW AND RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

