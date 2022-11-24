AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying pleasant and dry this evening. Cloud cover increases overnight. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds during the overnight hours as a cold front brings moisture from the Great Lakes and into the Twin Tiers. Showers may pop up later, with the highest chances in Pennsylvania. Lows in the mid 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure heads into the region along with the cold front, leading to scattered showers mainly for Friday morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon, but pop-up showers are likely for parts of the Twin Tiers. Breezy conditions are also likely due to the winds from the cold front. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH are expected. Highs in the upper 40’s. Overnight, pop-up snow showers are possible as temperatures drop to the low 30’s. Drying out afterwards.

THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK:

Dry and warm on Saturday with plenty of sunshine as low pressure moves out of the region. Highs reach near the mid 50’s. For Sunday, temperatures remain above average, but a chance of showers returns due to another low pressure system from near the Gulf of Mexico. Showers may last into Monday. Rainfall will likely accumulate on the ground. Quieter on Tuesday, but conditions remain mostly cloudy. Moisture holds out in the area, leading to another chance of showers for Wednesday. Flurries are possible for Thursday as temperatures return near average.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND WARM

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter