Clouds return in the Twin Tiers this week. Chances of rain as early as Wednesday.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 32°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Waking up to a freezing Sunday morning with frost on the ground. Dry and sunny conditions this afternoon as high pressure moves through the Twin Tiers and into the northeastern United States. Temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 20’s this morning and reaching the mid to upper 50’s later. Sunday night, patchy frost and possible freezing fog return as conditions remain clear. Temperatures dropping down to the low 30’s.

Monday morning, dryness continues as high pressure dominates the region. Plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon, which will lead to higher-than-average temperatures. Clouds may pop up in some areas as a warm front nears the region. Monday’s high temperature reaches the low to mid 60’s. Monday night, cloud cover continues to increase as winds shift in favor of lake-effect moisture. Temperatures drop to the low 30’s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny skies, but lingering high pressure will keep Central New York dry otherwise. High temperatures reach the low 60’s. Temperatures will also face a slight dropping trend as a weak cold front passes the area. Wednesday, temperatures only reach the mid 50’s and a chance for spotty showers along the weak cold front is possible. Thursday and Friday, the chances for rain increase as a more widespread frontal system moves towards the Twin Tiers. Highs remain in the upper 50’s and low 60’s heading into the end of the workweek.

​​SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 60 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: SHOWERS IN THE MORNING

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

