AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5TH: 20°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy end to the weekend, but another chance of showers is likely by Monday night. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures dropping from the low 40’s to the upper 20’s. A few areas could see some mist because of high humidity, but chances of precipitation remain very low.

TOMORROW:

A dry start to Monday as a high pressure system remains in control for parts of the region. Temperatures could reach the mid 40’s. High pressure moves out in the afternoon, leading to active weather by evening. Snow showers are likely overnight due to a frontal system just south of the region. The Northern Tier may see the most snowfall due to how far south the system is. Snowfall accumulations could range from a trace to an inch depending on location.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow flurries linger into Tuesday. Drier weather returns for the middle of the week. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday. A stronger upper-level disturbance brings cloudy skies with rain and snow showers on Friday night. Rain and snow continue into the next weekend. High temperatures range from the low 30’s to the low 40’s all week.

MONDAY: LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: A FEW FLURRIES, BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

