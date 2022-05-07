AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7TH: 40°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Waking up to a cloudy Saturday morning with steady rain showers in the southernmost parts of the Twin Tiers. Showers become stray by late morning. The Southern Tier got 0.1″-1.0″ of rainfall yesterday, while the Northern Tier could see a total of 1.5″ by late morning. Cloud cover begins decreasing this afternoon after the rain moves out. Highs reach the upper 50’s. Overnight, clearing out with lows near the mid 30’s.

Sunshine returns for Mother’s Day with highs reaching the mid 60’s, a perfect day for Twin Tiers residents to spend time with their mothers. Sunshine holds out until sunset. Overnight, clear with lows near the mid 30’s.

Staying dry and sunny for Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds in the region from the northeast. Breezy conditions may also occur at this time, which means a risk of wildfire spread is possible. High pressure moves out by Wednesday, leading to a slight increase in cloud cover due to a cold front nearing the region. Temperatures continue rising into the end of the workweek as the cold front stays to our north. Highs reach the low 80’s by Friday.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER IN THE MORNING

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE HOLDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

