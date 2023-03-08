AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8TH: 21°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:06 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy and dry tonight. A chance of significant winter weather occurs later this week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds passing by in the Twin Tiers overnight. Staying mostly dry, but a chance of stray lake effect flurries cannot be ruled out. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Dry conditions continue. Temperatures remain below average due to breezy northwesterly winds. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, a slight increase in cloud cover with stray flurries possible. Lows in the mid 20’s.

FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND:

Friday starts off dry, but a chance of scattered snow showers is likely Friday afternoon and into Saturday. A low pressure system could bring a mix of rain and snow, but the Twin Tiers could just get snow overall because the low will be to our south. Snowfall could be moderate at times. As for accumulations, the valleys could see 2-4″ and the mountains could see 4-6″. Drying out Sunday with temperatures back to near average. A chance of rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday. Drier weather may return next Wednesday.

THURSDAY: STAYING CLOUDY, MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

