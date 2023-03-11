AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11TH: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:09 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The weather in the Twin Tiers quiets down today, but for how long until our next active weather pattern? More details below:

TODAY:

Snow showers continue this morning, but conditions quiet down later. Cloudy skies with stray snow showers in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected, but roads may still be icy. Highs reach the mid 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy overnight. Dry weather continues as high pressure remains in control of the region, but a stray snow flurry cannot be ruled out. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Sunday begins with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. No chances of precipitation in the morning and early afternoon. Highs reach the mid 40’s. High pressure moves out mid afternoon, leading to another chance of rain and snow showers overnight. This storm is likely longer than Friday’s storm as the low pressure system bringing the new storm is stronger and more complex. Lows in the mid 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

A wintry mix is likely on Monday as temperatures reach the low 40’s. Snow showers may be the only precipitation type on Tuesday due to cold and breezy conditions. Highs on Tuesday only reach the low 30’s. Drying out on Wednesday as high pressure returns to the region. Partly sunny and mild on Thursday, but rain showers may return on Friday. High temperatures reach the upper 40’s at the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW, WINTRY MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MILD

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

