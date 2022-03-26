AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26TH: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Waking up to a cloudy and wet start for Saturday. A chance for scattered showers returns this afternoon, with rain in the lower valleys and snow in the higher elevations. Highs today reach the upper 40’s. Tonight, a chance of rain transitioning to lake-effect snow showers. Lows in the upper 20’s. Wind speeds pick up and slowly shift from the northwest due to a cold front that has just passed the Twin Tiers. These winds continue to blow in arctic air, leading to colder days ahead.

A chance of scattered lake-effect snow showers continues into Sunday as northwesterly winds reach near 15 MPH and blow moisture into the Twin Tiers. Highs only reach the low to mid 30’s due to much colder and breezy conditions. Sunday night, lake-effect snow showers linger on, mainly as streaks due to cloud cover slowly decreasing. Lows in the low teens.

The next workweek starts off with lingering snow showers Monday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Snowfall totals could reach up to 2″ in most areas, 3″ for higher elevations, but totals are subject to change. Highs reach the upper 20’s, a minimum for the week. Gradual warming for the rest of the week, with the highest temperatures reaching the low 60’s by Thursday. Dry weather returns Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. Rain showers return midweek, followed by another drying out period by the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN AND SHOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 13

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

