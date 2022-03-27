AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM

Waking up to a cold, breezy and winter-like Sunday. Highs today only reach the mid 30’s as conditions remain cloudy and breezy with arctic winds blowing in from the northwest. Lake-effect snow showers develop during the afternoon, with accumulating snow across Central New York and the Twin Tiers. Winds will be gusty at times and will be as high as 30 to 40 MPH. This can result in blowing snow on the streets, which greatly reduces visibilities. Snow showers linger on Sunday night, forming thin streaks as cloud cover decreases slightly overnight. Lows drop to the low teens.

Monday morning opens with lingering snow showers and breezy conditions. Highs only reach the mid 20’s due to the ongoing arctic winds, a record minimum for late March. Wind chills could drop below zero during the morning hours. As snowfall continues, total accumulations could reach 1″-5″ across the Twin Tiers, with the highest accumulations near the Finger Lakes. Monday night, cloudy skies and high winds remain, though snow showers move out as conditions become more stable. Lows near the low teens.

A warming trend begins on Tuesday as mostly sunny skies and drier weather return due to high pressure building into the region. Highs reach the upper 30’s. The highest temperatures reach the upper 60’s by Thursday following a warm front that will bring a chance for rain showers. Conditions slowly dry out in the beginning of April.

Have a great day and stay warm!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

MONDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter