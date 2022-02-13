Cold start to workweek, gradual warming midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:37 PM

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning with stray snow showers across parts of the Twin Tiers. These snow showers are branched off from a snow squall moving along the east coast due to a low pressure system now in the Atlantic. Mostly cloudy skies remain in the afternoon hours as the low pressure system continues to bring a weak mid-level disturbance to the region. Highs reach the low 20’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies remain, but temperatures drop significantly as arctic air continues blowing in from the northwest. Lows in the mid single digits.

Monday, the weak mid-level disturbance continues with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of snow showers. These snow showers will be mainly lake-effect as winds blow in from the north and the west. Highs only reach the low 20’s, but wind chills are as low as the low single digits due to sustained wind speeds reaching up to 10 MPH. Monday night, conditions start clearing out as high pressure builds into the region. Lows in the mid single digits.

Mostly sunny skies return by Tuesday. The sunshine provides enough warmth for temperatures to reach the low 30’s. Wednesday, cloud cover increases and temperatures rise to the mid 40’s as a warm front moves in from the Great Lakes. Temperatures stay above average on Thursday with a chance of rain showers as a result of the warm front. Dry conditions return by the end of the workweek following a cold front that quickly sweeps through the region. Temperatures drop back down to the upper 20’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 5

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 20 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, WARMER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 14

