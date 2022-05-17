AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17TH: 43°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Frost Advisory in effect for Tioga County (Pa.) late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning

Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.

Dry start to Wednesday, but increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Warm front lifting into the region brings a chance for light showers by the early evening, then scattered showers become likely for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms stick around Thursday. Otherwise, decreasing clouds through late day into the overnight. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Heating up for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Cold front moves through late day Saturday, which will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. Timing of the cold front is still changing between models, but best chances for rainfall look to be by Saturday evening/overnight and linger Sunday. Lingering showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Otherwise, cooler Sunday into early next week with high pressure building into the region.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. EVENING & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE EVENING & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 41

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter