AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 25°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – After a rainy Saturday, dry conditions return to the Twin Tiers on Sunday. Decreasing cloud cover followed by clear skies overnight. More details below:

TODAY:

Cloudy start during he morning hours, but cloud cover decreases in the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region from the south. Some sunshine occurs before the evening hours, but temperatures stay below average as cool, arctic air flows in. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and staying dry. Conditions remain quiet as wind speeds calm down. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure moves out, leading to increasing cloud cover and slightly breezy conditions for Monday afternoon. Active weather continues moving in from the Great Lakes Monday evening. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover thickens. A chance of rain and snow is possible as a cold front inches closer towards the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 30’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered rain showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. A warming trend is underway for the middle of the week due to warm southerly winds. Highs jump from the upper 40’s on Tuesday to the low 50’s on Wednesday. Showers move out Wednesday night along with the cold front. Highs only reach the 40’s by the end of the week after the cold front moves out. Dry weather returns Thursday. A chance of rain and snow returns Friday.

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, COOLER THAN AVERAGE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

