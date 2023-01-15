AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15TH: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A drier day in the Twin Tiers, but temperatures are still slightly below average. More details below:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy this morning, but cloud cover decreases in the afternoon. A bit of sunshine allows for some warmth in the region, but northerly winds still bring cooler conditions. Highs reach near 32 degrees, which is still slightly below average.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy overnight as high pressure gains more control of the region. Dry and quiet conditions with no chances of showers and calmer winds. Lows in the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine Monday morning and afternoon. High pressure moves off to the east, allowing warmer air to flow in from the south. Highs temperatures reach the low 40’s. Overnight, streaks of cloud cover move in, allowing a wintry mix to set up in much of the Twin Tiers. Lows in the upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

A wintry mix Tuesday morning. The wintry mix transitions into rain showers Tuesday afternoon as the temperatures jump from the 30’s to the 40’s. Slightly drier on Wednesday with highs peaking at 44 degrees. Rain and snow return on Thursday along with a low pressure system. A slight chance of snow showers is likely on Friday as the low moves out of the region. Dry conditions return on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, A BIT BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

MONDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX, THEN RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter