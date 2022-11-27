AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy this morning. Rain showers move into the Twin Tiers after 9 AM. More details below:

TODAY:

Widespread rain showers throughout much of the day as a low pressure system brings a lot of moisture into the region. Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the evening hours when it is warmer. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Rainfall accumulations could reach over 0.25″ in the Twin Tiers, with the most affected areas seeing near 0.5″. Showers linger and conditions become breezier. Lows in the upper 30’s with wind speeds over 10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Showers linger and conditions become breezier. Skies remain cloudy heading into Monday. Lows in the upper 30’s with wind speeds over 10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Cloudy skies with a few lingering rain and snow showers, mainly lake effect. Breezy conditions continue with wind gusts up to 20 MPH. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Drying out overnight, but some moisture still holds out. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures staying slightly above average. Another round of showers on Wednesday as a strong cold front approaches the region. Very windy conditions are likely, with gusts over 35 MPH. Staying windy on Thursday with spotty snow showers and below- average temperatures. The cold front moves out, leading to much drier weather on Friday. A chance of rain and snow may return for the next weekend.

SUNDAY: WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, RAIN HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

MONDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

