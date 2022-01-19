Drop in temperatures for the end of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:06 PM

Spotty light showers possible after sunset Wednesday. Otherwise, clouds build back into the area as a cold front moves in. Cold front passes late overnight, and winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers. Snowfall staying light, generally around 0.5″ or less. Any melting snow during the day will quickly freeze as temperatures drop quickly after midnight. Black ice is possible. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Cold front drops our temperatures Thursday, but also sets us up for lake-effect showers. Best chances for showers will be in the Southern Tier, downwind of the Finger Lakes. Highs nearing 20 degrees early in the day, then dropping with a breezy northwest wind through the afternoon. Wind chill temperatures through the afternoon only into the single digits. Lake-effect tapers into the overnight. Lows near zero degrees. Wind chill temperatures dropping below zero.

Dry Friday and Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the teens Friday, then overnight lows dropping below zero degrees. Wind chill temperatures again below zero degrees into early Saturday morning. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees. Chance for stray lake-effect showers returns Sunday. Highs into the 20s. Slight chance for showers Monday with winds still in favor of lake-effect. Another disturbance moves in Tuesday bringing a chance for showers, which may linger into midweek.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 19 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 15 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER.

HIGH: 22 LOW: 0

