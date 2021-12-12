Dry and chilly in the Twin Tiers Sunday night followed by sunshine on Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 22°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Dry weather Sunday night as high pressure sticks around the Twin Tiers. Temperatures continue to drop tonight and will feel lower in many areas due to the wind chill from southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 MPH. The low for Sunday night drops down to the mid 20’s.

Monday morning, dry weather continues with plenty of sunshine as the high pressure system stays near the area. Breezy during the afternoon with sustained winds up to 10 MPH and feels-like temperatures a few degrees lower than the actual temperatures. Highs will reach the low 50’s as the sun provides enough warmth to the region. Monday night, lake-effect cloud cover could make a comeback as a cold front swoops down south. The low for Monday drops down to the low 30’s.

Tuesday, cloud cover continues to increase. High temperatures in the mid 40’s due to the cold front that will then move out of the Twin Tiers. A warm front approaches the region Wednesday bringing much cloudier skies and a chance for lake-effect rain later in the afternoon. Thursday, the warm front will cross over the area resulting in high temperatures ranging in the upper 50’s to the low 60’s. Friday, drier weather returns with temperatures back in the mid 40’s due to a cold front coming in from the Great Lakes. Chance of rain and snow Saturday as another cold front moves through the region. Highs could drop down to the 30’s by next weekend.

​​MONDAY: SUNSHINE, A BIT WARMER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS DURING THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 48 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN, MUCH WARMER

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

