AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Waking up to a quiet and dry Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s. A few light clouds move through the Twin Tiers this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine otherwise. Staying dry and comfortable as high pressure builds into the region. Northwesterly winds around 10 MPH keep temperatures slightly below average. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly clear. Patchy fog could likely build in the valleys. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Dry weather continues into Sunday. A bit warmer as winds shift from the south. Temperatures reach the upper 80’s by the middle of the afternoon. High pressure slowly moves out of the Twin Tiers, leading to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Overnight, mostly clear with a slight increase in humidity. Lows near the low 60’s.

Chances of showers likely return early into the new workweek. Pop-up showers across the Twin Tiers Monday afternoon as humidity continues slowly building up. Mostly sunny otherwise. Rain chances increase overnight and into Tuesday due to a low pressure system moving into the region. Not a wash out, but conditions slightly cool off thanks to a cold front moving along with the rain. Highs on Tuesday only reach the mid 80’s. Warming up greatly for the rest of the week as high pressure returns to the region and winds shift from the south. Highs are expected to peak at 97 degrees by Thursday. Chances of showers return Friday.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, DRY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND HOT

HIGH: 97 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

