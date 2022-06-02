AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2ND: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2ND: 49°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Weak wave moving through the region brings a slight chance for showers Wednesday evening and early overnight. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, gradual clearing from west to east in the wake of this wave. Lows near 50 degrees.

A northwest breeze ushering dry air into the region Friday. Mostly to partly sunny and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 70s, near average for this time of the year. Staying dry through the overnight under a mainly clear sky. Lows near 50 degrees degrees.

High pressure in place this weekend helping to keep us dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions, but winds keeping dry and comfortable air in place. Highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70 degrees. Saturday night’s lows into the 40s. Sunday night’s lows near 50 degrees. Forecast models now trending towards a mainly dry Monday, but with increasing clouds. Our next round of rainfall looks to arrive Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs early next week into the 70s. Looking dry Wednesday, then chance for rainfall returns for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter