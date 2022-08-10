AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Waking up to a quiet but cloudy Wednesday morning. Cloud cover decreases during the afternoon as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Staying dry and mostly sunny across the region. Highs near the mid 80’s. Overnight, dry and quiet weather continues with mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50’s.

A cold front moves through the Twin Tiers on Thursday, bringing unsettled weather in portions of the region. A slight chance of a pop-up shower is possible, mainly in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. For everywhere else, a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs reach near the mid 80’s. Cooling off greatly overnight thanks to the effects of the cold front. Mostly clear with lows in the low 50’s.

High pressure continues taking control of New York and Pennsylvania by the end of the workweek. Plenty of sunshine Friday with highs only reaching the upper 70’s. Warming up slightly into the weekend as highs reach the low 80’s. Sunshine continues, but a chance of showers could likely return for the first half of next week. Chances are greater for Tuesday.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: SUNNY, HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

