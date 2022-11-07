AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 32°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly clear tonight as high pressure regains control of the region. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying dry and clear with temperatures near average thanks to cool northerly winds ahead of yesterday’s cold front. A slight buildup in cloud cover later overnight, but no chances of showers are expected. Lows in the mid 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine continues as high pressure stays in control of the Twin Tiers. Winds stay northerly due to the high pressure system’s circulation. Northerly winds bring in much cooler air for the day. Highs only reach the low 50’s, which is near average for this time of the year. Wind chills could make the temperature feel about 4 degrees cooler. Dry and pleasant weather overnight with below-average temperatures. Lows may likely drop to the low 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Pleasant weather continues for Wednesday. High pressure starts moving out Wednesday afternoon and evening, leading to a buildup in cloud cover for Thursday. A chance of showers returns for Friday. Rainfall moves in from the Great Lakes and along the east coast as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer to the Twin Tiers. Drying out this weekend after a stray shower Saturday morning. The low pressure system associated with Friday’s showers may lead to much cooler conditions starting next week. Highs only reach the 40’s starting next Monday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: SUNNY, CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

