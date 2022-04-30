AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30TH: 38°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:05 PM

Waking up to an unusually chilly start to the end of April with temperatures in the low 20’s. Staying dry throughout the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching near the low 60’s. A risk of wildfire spread is still favorable for today as breezy conditions continue across Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. Wind speeds from the north may pick up to 10 MPH later this afternoon. Overnight, increasing cloud cover, but staying dry. Lows near the low 30’s.

Sunday morning, mainly cloudy with chances of rain showers staying west of the Twin Tiers. Showers move in during the afternoon along a warm front. The greatest chances of rain stay to the north near the Finger Lakes. Thunderstorms likely where the rain is heaviest. Highs reach near the mid 60’s. Overnight, staying cloudy, but chances of showers continue as the warm front lingers near the region. Lows near the upper 40’s.

The start of the workweek brings wet weather with isolated rain showers across the Twin Tiers. The most affected areas could see thunderstorms as conditions warm up. Highs reach near the upper 60’s. Shower chances continue midweek, but drier weather returns into the end of the workweek. Highs range from the 60’s to the 70’s throughout the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, DRY AND QUIET

HIGH: 62 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter