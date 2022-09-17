AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 49°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Waking up to a foggy Saturday morning. Fog lifts later in the morning hours. A few clouds hang around the Twin Tiers due to a weak frontal system from the north. Staying dry throughout the day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly clear and dry. Patchy fog may build up in the lower valleys thanks to high dew points. Lows in the upper 50’s.

A chance of showers pops up in the region Sunday afternoon as the frontal system inches closer. Rainfall will be isolated with thunderstorms possible. A wash out is not expected. Highs reach the low 80’s. Isolated showers continue Sunday night. Rainfall chances increase heading into the new workweek. Lows in the low 60’s.

A strong cold front moves in from the west on Monday, causing a stronger stir in the upper atmosphere. Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as a result. Temperatures reach the upper 70’s. Dry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. Showers likely return Thursday as another strong cold front approaches the Twin Tiers. The cold front moves out Friday, leading to drier and cooler weather. Closing out the workweek with temperatures only reach near the mid 60’s.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: CLEARING OUT/COOLER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

