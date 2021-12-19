Dry and warm start to the week in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 20°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Wrapping up Sunday with broken clouds and breezy conditions. Cold wind chills will make temperatures in the upper 20’s feel more like the low 20’s. Overnight, skies clear up as winds calm down and temperatures drop to as low as the upper 10’s.

Monday morning, a dry and clear start as high pressure builds into the region. Some lake-effect clouds passing over the Twin Tiers in the afternoon as a warm front moves across the Great Lakes and lifts moisture into the air. Despite passing clouds, temperatures rise to the lower 40’s as the area gets enough sunshine throughout the afternoon hours. Monday night, cloud cover becomes more widespread due to a cold front swooping towards the region. Low temperatures drop down to the low 30’s.

Tuesday starts with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for stray snow showers after the cold front passes by. Mid to high clouds for the rest of the day and temperatures rising to the low 40’s. Wednesday, a short-lived band of snow showers as another frontal system moves swiftly across the region. Temperatures that day will reach the low 40’s as well. Cloud cover builds up at the end of the workweek with a chance of snow flurries on Friday. Temperatures may be as high as the mid 40’s on Christmas Day with rain showers. A chance for snow may return next Sunday as temperatures drop back down to the mid 30’s.

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, WARMER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW FLURRIES

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

​​SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

