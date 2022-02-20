Dry and warm Sunday in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 18°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:46 PM

Waking up to a chilly but dry Sunday. Plenty of sunshine today as high pressure builds into the area and blocks out active weather happening up north. Highs reach the upper 30’s to the low 40’s. Wind speeds pick up at 10 to 20 MPH today and blow in from the southwest due to the high pressure’s circulation. Tonight, mostly clear. Clouds start to build up as the high pressure system moves out east. Lows in the low 30’s.

Monday, highs reach the low 50’s as dry and sunny conditions continue in the Twin Tiers. Above-average temperatures stay for the first half of the workweek. High pressure moves out Monday afternoon, leaving behind the chance for active weather to move in. Cloud cover increases late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Lows Monday night drop to the low 30’s.

Chances of rain showers occur by early Tuesday afternoon as a slow moving cold front reaches the region. Rain showers become scattered by the middle of the afternoon with moderate rainfall popping in various areas. Rain accumulations could reach over a third of an inch across the Twin Tiers. The highest accumulations will occur in the higher elevations as the rain moves from west to east. Dry weather returns Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies after the cold front moves out. By Thursday, highs drop back to the low 30’s as another cold front moves through the area. Chances of snow showers pop up Thursday evening and last until Friday. Temperatures stay in the 30’s for the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE, DRY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

