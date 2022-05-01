AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 1ST: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 1ST: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Waking up to a chilly start to May. Temperatures start in the upper 20’s, but kick up to the upper 60’s by the afternoon thanks to sunshine in the morning. Cloud cover increases throughout the beginning of the afternoon. Scattered rain showers move into the region during the middle of the afternoon as a warm front moves slowly across the Twin Tiers. Chances are greater in the westernmost parts of the region. Overnight, spotty rain showers in some areas, but mainly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the upper 40’s.

Monday starts with more chances of spotty rain showers, mainly in the easternmost parts of the Twin Tiers. These showers move out late as a low pressure system leaves the region. Highs reach near the mid 60’s. Overnight, passing clouds and a slight chance of showers as moisture holds out. Lows near the upper 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday morning and afternoon, but scattered showers return overnight. Highs reach the low 70’s, the maximum temperature for the week. Showers continue into Wednesday with possible isolated thunderstorms. Conditions dry out Wednesday night as a cold front moves out of the region, leaving behind a cooling trend into the end of the workweek. Highs drop to the low 60’s by Friday, followed by a slight chance of showers for the next weekend.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

