Dry start to the week in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 22°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Waking up to a dry Sunday morning as high pressure continues to dominate the region. Lake-effect snow flurries in some of the high elevated areas. These flurries will quickly subside leaving behind plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures today are in the low to mid 40’s, but may feel like the upper 30’s due to wind chill. Tonight, mostly clear skies with some passing clouds. The low for tonight is in the low 30’s.

Monday, sunshine and dry weather continue due to high pressure still lingering around the Twin Tiers. Highs will reach the low 50’s as the sun provides enough warmth to the region. Monday night, a few passing clouds but mainly dry otherwise. Low temperatures will drop to the low 30’s.

Tuesday, increasing lake-effect cloud cover as a warm front from the Great Lakes nears the region. The high temperature will only reach the mid 40’s. Wednesday, a chance for rain showers in the afternoon as the warm front starts to cross over the area. Temperatures remain in the 40’s, but will rise to the upper 50’s or low 60’s on Thursday once the warm front passes. Chances for rain continue that day until as another cold front moves through. Temperatures drop back down to the 40’s on Friday with drier conditions. Rain and snow chances return next Saturday.

​​SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 47 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN, WARM

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

