AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2ND: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2ND: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:34 PM

Waking up to a cloudy and chilly start to Saturday. Throughout the afternoon, cloud cover decreases and conditions remain dry as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Northwesterly winds also calm down today, resulting in less chilly weather. Highs reach the low 50’s. Tonight, cloud cover increases as our next active weather pattern moves in from the Great Lakes Region. A slight chance of rain and snow showers is possible. Lows near the mid 30’s.

Sunday morning starts with chances of rain and snow showers as the active weather pattern moves across the Twin Tiers. The weather pattern is in the form of a low pressure system. Snow showers are more likely in the Southern Tier as colder conditions stay north of the low pressure system, while rain showers stay near the Northern Tier. Sunday afternoon, scattered rain showers throughout the whole region as the temperature rises in the mid to upper 40’s. Overnight, less active weather and remaining mostly cloudy. Lows near the upper 20’s.

The next workweek starts off mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures finally kick up to the low 60’s again. By midweek, rain showers return and last into the end of the workweek. Highs stay in the 50’s and 60’s.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LINGER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

