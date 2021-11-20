Dry start to weekend. Rain and snow return to Twin Tiers Sunday.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20TH 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Waking up to a chilly and dry Saturday morning with high pressure lingering around the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover builds up in the afternoon hours as the high pressure system moves out towards the northeast. The high pressure’s circulation will support gusty southerly winds, which will help bring in the cloud cover. High temperatures reach the low to mid 40’s.

Tonight, cloud cover continues to increase. Chances for lake-effect rain and snow also increase as a cold front nears the region. Lows drop to the mid 30’s.

Sunday, a cloudy and dry morning with temperatures in the 30s. Cloud cover remains high and chances for rain and snow dominate the region as a cold front passes through. Chances for snow are more likely in areas with higher elevations, but temperatures will be too high for snow accumulation. Highs Sunday reaching the upper 40’s and possibly the low 50’s. Sunday night, passing clouds and lake-effect showers continue. Low temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Monday, chances for rain and snow continue, but clearing skies are expected in the afternoon hours as another cold front moves out of the region. Highs Monday will reach the low 40’s. Tuesday, a chance for snow flurries and much colder due to Monday’s cold front, with highs only reaching the upper 30’s. Drier conditions midweek with sunshine and clouds, perfect for the holiday. Highs reach the mid 40s to low 50s at the end of the workweek.

​​SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW FLURRIES POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter