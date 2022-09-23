AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 47°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Frost Advisory in effect from late Friday night until Saturday morning

High pressure builds into the region through late day Friday. Clouds clear out after sunset and winds diminish. Conditions favorable for a cold overnight with patchy frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunshine continues Saturday with just a few mid/high-level clouds overhead for the afternoon. Northwest wind turning to out of the southwest, which will help our temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds overnight with light isolated showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Frontal system moves in for Sunday. Chance for scattered showers, then late day rumbles of thunder possible. While a downpour is possible, the whole day won’t be a washout. Highs low to mid 60s. Lake-enhanced rainfall overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. On-and-off again showers continue for early next week, but it still won’t be a washout. Fall temperatures continue, as well. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG & FROST

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter