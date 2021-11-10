Dry through most of Thursday, rain returns overnight into Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 31°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

High pressure in place Wednesday evening and overnight. Patchy high clouds overhead through the overnight. Staying dry and cold with lows near freezing.

Building cloud cover Thursday as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves into the region. Staying dry for the afternoon. Southerly winds 10-20 mph helping afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Frontal system moves in during the overnight, which will bring a soaking rain to the area. Isolated thunderstorms also possible. Expecting the heaviest rain to fall late overnight into the predawn hours Friday. Given recent dry days and the fact that this will be a fast moving rain, this should help limit our flash flooding concerns. Still, rises in water levels for small streams and creeks possible. Average rainfall amounts 0.50-1″. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. Showers may linger through sunrise, but dry air is quick to move in. Dry Friday afternoon and temperatures nearing 60 degrees. Variable clouds overnight. Lows into the 30s.

Unsettled weather continues this weekend. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers for the weekend, both as rain and as snow. Colder compared to the workweek with afternoon highs into the 40s. Overnight lows close to freezing. Chance for showers continues early next week.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SHOWERS RETURN OVERNIGHT. ISOLATED T-STORM POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 51

​​FRIDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

