Dry Thursday afternoon, warming trend into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 24°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Snow returning Wednesday and lingering through the late evening. Drier air filters in overnight with breaks in cloud cover late. Lows nearing 20 degrees.

Increasing mid and high clouds Thursday, but dry weather holds through the afternoon. Seasonable with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low to mid 30s. Weak disturbance brings the chance for a light shower by late evening and overnight, best chances into the Southern Tier. Precipitation looks like a patchy freezing rain/sleet/snow mix, but seeing little if any at all. Mainly cloudy and lows near 30 degrees.

Patchy drizzle possible early Friday, then dry through the afternoon. Warming trend begins as afternoon highs reach into the low to mid 40s. Warm front lifts into the region overnight, which brings the chance for rain showers. Temperatures only drop to near 40 degrees early in the night, then slowly warm into Saturday morning. Frontal system continues to impact the region for the start of the weekend. Rain becomes likely Saturday morning and for the afternoon. Warm front lifts through the area, which will help afternoon highs to near 60 degrees. Cold front follows, which will drop our temperatures with a strong and cold northwest wind. Lingering rain mixes with and turns to snowfall by the evening and overnight. Timing will play a role in how much snowfall we see. At an early vantage point, we’re looking at little to no accumulation. Lows near 30 degrees. Staying windy on Sunday, but high pressure is also building into the region. Decreasing clouds and dry for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 40s. High pressure holds through early next week along with mild temperatures.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS LATE. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 46

