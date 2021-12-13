Dry Tuesday, then chance for midweek showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

High pressure giving us a nice start to the workweek. Sunshine Monday afternoon, then mainly clear through the evening. A weak cold front approaches the region late, which leads to a gradual increase in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Weak cold front moves through the region Tuesday, which brings added cloud cover through the morning hours. Low clouds then give way to mid and high-level clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s, trending mild for this time of the year. Staying dry through the day and overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Increasing moisture Wednesday as a warm front moves into the region. Chance for showers returns by the late day hours. While pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible, overall rainfall for the day won’t be a concern. Otherwise, turning mainly cloudy and still mild for this time of the year with the help of a breezy southerly wind. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Spotty showers linger into the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Warm front continues to lift through the region Thursday morning, which is then followed by a late day cold front. Chance for showers returns by late day, which may linger into the overnight. Breezy southwest to westerly winds for the day. Highs nearing 60 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Filtered sunshine to end the workweek as upper-level moisture moves in ahead of our next frontal system. Highs into the 40s nearing 50 degrees. Frontal system moves into the region from the south for the start of the weekend. At this early vantage point, models showing us staying on the warm side with this system. Chances for a wintery mix to rain, then to snow returns Saturday. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near freezing. Showers may linger Sunday. Highs into the 30s. Slight chance for showers returns early next week.

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

​​FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/SNOW TO RAIN

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

