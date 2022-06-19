AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19TH: 54°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Waking up to a chilly but dry Juneteenth and Father’s Day morning. Highs today only reach the upper 60’s, which is about 10 degrees below average despite plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. This is due to 10 to 20 MPH wind speeds from the northwest ushering in cooler air. Staying dry overnight with mostly clear skies as high pressure continues building into the Twin Tiers. Lows near the low 40’s.

Dry weather continues Monday morning and afternoon. Cloud cover builds up ahead of our next active weather pattern. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Overnight, a chance of scattered showers as a warm front nears the region. Lows near the low 50’s.

Chances of showers increase into Tuesday morning once the warm front reaches the region. Thunderstorms could likely erupt in the afternoon as rainfall intensity increases. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Wednesday and Thursday morning. High temperatures peak at 90 degrees midweek due to a warming trend immediately following the warm front. Drying out Thursday afternoon and Friday as a cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Highs reach the mid 80’s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, DRY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

