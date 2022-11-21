AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 28°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather stays with us tonight and lasts until Thanksgiving. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying dry with partly cloudy skies overnight as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers along southwesterly winds. Wind speeds calm down as well. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon due to high pressure in control of the region. This day starts the warming trend for this week thanks to clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, mainly clear with temperatures dropping back to the mid 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine continues for Wednesday and early Thanksgiving. Temperatures peak into the low 50’s by Thanksgiving afternoon. Cloud cover builds up afterwards as high pressure moves out and a cold front nears the region. Scattered rain showers with a wintry mix possible on Black Friday. Showers last until this Saturday. Drying out Sunday, but mostly cloudy conditions remain. A slight chance of a rain and snow mix may return for next Monday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN/MIX

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: RAIN/MIX CONTINUES

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

